Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Carey Mulligan to star in Weinstein scandal film

    1. Entertainment
    2. Film

    Carey Mulligan will play a journalist who helped expose the Hollywiid scandal. Photo: Reuters
    Carey Mulligan will play a journalist who helped expose the Hollywiid scandal. Photo: Reuters
    The first Hollywood feature film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal is due to start production soon, Universal Pictures says.

    She Said is based on the 2019 book of the same name about the New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by the disgraced American film producer.

    Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in final negotiations to play the two journalists - Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor - who wrote the book and who won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting in October 2017 on the story.

    Harvey Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone, is serving a 23-year...
    Harvey Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault involving two women. Photo: Reuters
    Some 100 women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, then one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, after the initial stories broke in the New York Times and the New Yorker.

    Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone, was sentenced in New York in March last year to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault involving two women.

    He has appealed the conviction and is seeking a new trial, while also facing extradition to Los Angeles to face further charges of rape.

    The She Said book focuses on the months of behind the scenes investigations and legal obstacles that Twohey and Kantor faced in order to publish their reports.

    Although the Weinstein scandal has been the subject of several documentaries, and has inspired films and TV shows such as The Assistant and The Morning Show, She Said is the first feature film based on the claims against the producer himself.

    It will be directed by German filmmaker Maria Schrader. No expected release date was announced. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter