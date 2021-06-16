Carey Mulligan to star in Weinstein scandal film

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She Said is based on the 2019 book of the same name about the New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by the disgraced American film producer.
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in final negotiations to play the two journalists - Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor - who wrote the book and who won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting in October 2017 on the story.
Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone, was sentenced in New York in March last year to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault involving two women.
He has appealed the conviction and is seeking a new trial, while also facing extradition to Los Angeles to face further charges of rape.
The She Said book focuses on the months of behind the scenes investigations and legal obstacles that Twohey and Kantor faced in order to publish their reports.
Although the Weinstein scandal has been the subject of several documentaries, and has inspired films and TV shows such as The Assistant and The Morning Show, She Said is the first feature film based on the claims against the producer himself.
It will be directed by German filmmaker Maria Schrader. No expected release date was announced.