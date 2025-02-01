Obituary: Jim Abrahams, film-maker

Director Jim Abrahams speaks onstage during the screening of The Kentucky Fried Movie during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

Jim Abrahams’ movies would make few art house critics’ best-of-all-time lists, but they did make people laugh. The Wisconsin-born writer and director, together with brothers and movie-making partners Jerry and David Zucker, were pioneers of the spoof comedy. Wild physical comedy, sight gags, double meanings and endless puns filled films such as Airplane and the Naked Gun series.

One of Abrahams’, and Airplane’s, most enduring scenes is the iconic exchange between two characters Ted Striker, played by Robert Hays, and Dr Rumack, played by Leslie Nielsen. When Striker is told he has to land the plane, he says "Surely, you can’t be serious," to which Rumack responds, "I am serious — and don’t call me Shirley."

The future film-making trio began their careers on stage in a sketch-revue show called Kentucky Fried Theatre, which later became their first film, 1977’s Kentucky Fried Movie. Airplane, a spoof on disaster films also known as Flying High, soon followed.

An enormous hit, it made back its budget in just five days and spawned a poor sequel which Abrahams had no association with.

He and the Zuckers repeated their successful formula with a TV vehicle for Nielsen, Police Squad. Although the series was short-lived, it was a success on the big screen as the Naked Gun series. Abrahams also directed, wrote or produced films such as Ruthless, Welcome Home Roxy Carmichael and Hot Shots! Jim Abrahams died on November 26 aged 80. — Agencies