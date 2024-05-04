Obituary: Joe Camp, film-maker

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Joe Camp knew a bit more than Hollywood when it came to picking a hit. One of the most successful independent movie makers in history, Camp faced rejection from all parties when pitching his script about a loveable stray dog. Undeterred, in 1974 he made and released Benji himself, and laughed all the way to the bank. Made for $US500,000, it grossed $US45 million and launched a franchise which to date has grossed more than $US600m. Camp, a Missouri native and best-selling author, had a lifelong love of animals, particularly horses. Much of the Benji profits were ploughed back into animal welfare charities. He died on March 15 aged 84. — Agencies.