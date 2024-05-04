Obituary: Joe Camp, film-maker

Joe Camp and Benji accept the award for Best Family Feature at the 19th Annual Genesis Awards Presented by The Humane Society at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 19, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Joe Camp knew a bit more than Hollywood when it came to picking a hit. One of the most successful independent movie makers in history, Camp faced rejection from all parties when pitching his script about a loveable stray dog. Undeterred, in 1974 he made and released Benji himself, and laughed all the way to the bank. Made for $US500,000, it grossed $US45 million and launched a franchise which to date has grossed more than $US600m. Camp, a Missouri native and best-selling author, had a lifelong love of animals, particularly horses. Much of the Benji profits were ploughed back into animal welfare charities. He died on March 15 aged 84. — Agencies.