Brad Pitt arrives in NZ before heading to Queenstown

Queenstown is set to replicate Alaska in Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller follows a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat dog as they attempt to find civilisation after a catastrophic accident in the wilderness.
Pitt will spend some time in Auckland for pre-production work before flying south, the New Zealand Herald reported.
The shoot in Queenstown and Milford Sound is expected will last between five and seven weeks before post-production takes place in Auckland.
Last year it was revealed David Ayer is directing the film, following his success with thriller The Beekeeper.
Another of his credits was World War 2 tank drama, Fury, with Pitt.
Ayer will be partnering with Chris Long, the producers are Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle and actress Olivia Hamilton, and Cameron Alexander, who wrote the screenplay, will be executive producer.