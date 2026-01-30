Queenstown's one-armed golfer dies aged 76

Lightning has struck twice for Queenstown golfer Erasmus "Ras" Theron, who picked up his second hole-in-one last week. Photo: Guy Williams

Queenstown's one-armed golfer, famed for his hole-in-one feats, has died aged 76.

South African Erasmus "Ras" Theron had his right arm amputated when he was 19 after it was badly burnt while he was training to be a fighter pilot.

Told he would never play sport again, he adapted his swing and began plying using only his left arm.

Mr Theron achieved his first ace on Arrowtown’s 12th hole when he was 65, more than 50 years after first taking up the sport.

His second one came in March last year at Frankton Golf Centre’s driving range — a super-sized hole on an old trailer.

"Holes-in-one are unbelievable. You know some golfers play their whole life and don’t get one," he said at the time.

Mr Theron gained his private pilot’s licence in 1990 and has flown three modified types of aircraft with one arm.

South African media reported that Theron’s body will be repatriated to South Africa for burial, with funeral details to be announced.