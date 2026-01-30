Sunshine for Waitangi

‘Good get’: Sunshine Sound System, including Simon Hendl, left, and Kyle Popham, are performing in the Queenstown Gardens on Waitangi Day

Sunshine Sound System’s returning to its roots on Friday.

As part of Queenstown’s community Waitangi Day celebration, organised by Mana Tāhuna Charitable Trust in partnership with Queenstown’s council and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the legendary Kiwi roots and RnB group is headlining the musical lineup at Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens.

Sunshine Sound System formed in the Whakatipu in 2000 when DJ Downtown Brown (Simon Hendl) and PDigsss (Paora Apera) got together for a jam, and kept going.

They were joined by MC KPZ (Kyle Popham) the following year.

Mana Tāhuna tumu whakarae (chief executive) Mike Rewi (Ngāi Tahu) pays tribute to the Webster whānau for securing them.

‘‘These Websters know everybody, so it wasn’t a hard get, either, if we’re honest.

‘‘It’s going to be a good gig.’’

Popular five-piece local group The Kollective (Ned Wepiha, Tony Ross, Sam Ross, Lindsay Thomas and Patrick Brooks) will also provide entertainment, along with a couple of other acts.

Food will also be a key feature of the day, with local community groups running fundraising food stalls — including the Otago Māori Rugby’s whitebait patties — alongside authentic hāngī- prepared by Hāngī Master, while there’ll also be family-friendly games for tamariki.

Rewi says the event, being organised for the fourth year by Mana Tāhuna, is about ‘‘bringing it back to what the day’s all about’’.

‘‘For us, it’s honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and what that means for Mana Tāhuna is kotahitanga, or unity of our community, and everyone being a part of it — everyone being able to share what it means for them.

‘‘It’s about education, but it’s also about bringing people together.

‘‘That’s why it’s really important for us, and the Webster whānau have done it for decades, prior to Covid, so, for them, it’s about stepping into that space again, as well.’’

Friday’s event starts at 1pm with a mihi whakatau to formally welcome the community and mark the significance of Te Tiriti, and runs till 6pm — entry’s free.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz