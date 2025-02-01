Obituary: Marshall Brickman, screenwriter

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Born in Rio de Janeiro and raised in New York, Brickman played in folk groups before starting a television writing career: he was a founding member of the New Journeyman, who became the Mamas & the Papas after Brickman left. He wrote scripts for Candid Camera, The Tonight Show and a pilot of what became The Muppet Show. Brickman also co-wrote Broadway musicals Jersey Boys and The Addams Family.
Brickman’s first collaboration with Allen was Sleeper, a much-praised film, especially for its script. After his career high point, Annie Hall, Brickman was again Oscar-nominated for Manhattan. Marshall Brickman died on November 29, aged 85. — Agencies