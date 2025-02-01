Saturday, 1 February 2025

Obituary: Marshall Brickman, screenwriter

    Screenwriter Marshall Brickman attends the Jersey Boys Special Screening at Paris Theater on June 9, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
    Woody Allen’s key collaborator, Marshall Brickman, won an Oscar for Annie Hall and also collaborated with the US film-maker on SleeperManhattan and Manhattan Murder Mystery.

    Born in Rio de Janeiro and raised in New York, Brickman played in folk groups before starting a television writing career: he was a founding member of the New Journeyman, who became the Mamas & the Papas after Brickman left. He wrote scripts for Candid CameraThe Tonight Show and a pilot of what became The Muppet Show. Brickman also co-wrote Broadway musicals Jersey Boys and The Addams Family.

    Brickman’s first collaboration with Allen was Sleeper, a much-praised film, especially for its script. After his career high point, Annie Hall, Brickman was again Oscar-nominated for Manhattan. Marshall Brickman died on November 29, aged 85. — Agencies