Obituary: Michael Culver, actor

Michael Culver (right), with Brian Haw, demonstrating in Parliament Square against the war in Iraq. Photo: Getty Images

Although he only had a minor role in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, Michael Culver’s bravura death scene as Captain Needa was strangled by Darth Vader became his most famous part. Born in London, the son of actor Roland Culver was best-known for his theatrical work, but he did rack up an impressive range of screen credits. Film appearances included two James Bond films, Goodbye Mr Chips and A Passage To India, while on television Culver was seen in shows such as Secret Army, Cadfael and New Tricks. While Culver stepped back from acting in later years in favour of political activism, he was a regular at Star Wars conventions. He died on February 27 aged 85. — Agencies.