Fast-motion filming

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Saturday Productions, a team in the national Vista Foundation 48Hours film challenge, take a quick break five hours out from yesterday’s 7pm deadline for their project.

Director and camera operator Jackson Rosie (front left) headed up the team and its lead actor was Zac Hall (front right).

Also involved were (back from left) Zoe Burden (actress), Tia Brown (producer), Paige Milburn (sound) and Marnie Brosnahan (script supervisor).

The genre assigned to them was "monster" and the group opted for a comedic plot twist — how an under-the-bed monster would go looking for work.

Any more information would require a spoiler alert.

Twenty teams in the Dunedin area worked on their films over the weekend.