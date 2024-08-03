Obituary: Morgan Spurlock, film-maker

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock at McDonalds in Aspen, Colorado. Photo: Getty Images

Documentary film-maker Morgan Spurlock was an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America’s food industry. Spurlock made a splash in 2004 with his groundbreaking film Super Size Me, which was nominated for an Academy Award. The film chronicled the detrimental physical and psychological effects of Spurlock eating only McDonald’s food for 30 days. He gained about 25 pounds, saw a spike in his cholesterol and lost his sex drive.

Spurlock returned in 2017 with Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! — a sober look at an industry that processes nine billlion animals a year in America. He focused on two issues: chicken farmers stuck in a peculiar financial system and the attempt by fast-food chains to deceive customers into thinking they were eating healthier.

Not all his work dealt with food. Spurlock made documentaries about the boy band One Direction and the geeks and fanboys at Comic-Con. One of his films looked at life behind bars at the Henrico County Jail in Virginia. With 2008’s Where in the World is Osama bin Laden? Spurlock went on a global search to find the al-Qaeda leader, who was killed in 2011. In POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, Spurlock tackled questions of product placement, marketing and advertising.

In 2017 Spurlock revealed a history of sexual misconduct, which included being accused of rape while in college, settling a sexual harassment case with a female assistant, and cheating on numerous partners: "I am part of the problem" he wrote. Spurlock died on May 23, aged 53, from complications of cancer. — Agencies