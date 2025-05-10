Obituary: Genevieve Page, actress

French actress Geneviève Page filming A talent for loving, Madrid, Spain, 1969. Photo: Getty Images

French actress Genevieve Page was a star of stage and screen who accumulated many credits in English-language films as well as in French cinema. The Parisian daughter of a prominent art collector (Christian Dior was her godfather), Page started acting at an early age, scoring her first film role in 1952 and first lead role a year later. Prominent as European cinema revived post-war, Page started opposite Robert Mitchum in Foreign Intrigue and played a princess in the epic El Cid. Later high-profile roles included playing a high-class brothel madam opposite Catherine Deneuve in Belle de Jour and a German spy in The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes. Film roles dried up in the mid-’70s but Page maintained a busy theatre schedule until the late 1990s. She died on February 14, aged 97. — APL/agencies