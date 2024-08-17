Obituary: Tony Lo Bianco, actor

Tony Lo Bianco. Photo: Getty Images

Boxer-turned-actor Tony Lo Bianco made his name playing tough guys. Best remembered for starring as mobster Sal Boca in Oscar-winning film The French Connection, Lo Bianco also turned up as a heavy in a range of films and television series. However, the New York native had a wider range than that. A stalwart off-Broadway actor, Lo Bianco’s most memorable role was his portrayal of larger-than-life mayor of New York City from 1933-45, Fiorello H. La Guardia, in a one-man show which was revived many times. He was also prominent in Italian-American organisations and charities and received several awards for his work. Lo Bianco died on June 11, aged 87. — Agencies