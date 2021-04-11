Phoebe Waller-Bridge in new Indiana Jones movie

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photo: Getty

Indiana Jones has gained a "Fleabag".

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will join 78-year-old Harrison Ford for the famed archeologist’s fifth big screen outing, Lucasfilm has announced.

Oscar-winning composer John Williams, who has created the music for all the films in the franchise, will also return for the untitled sequel, dubbed only “Indiana Jones 5.”

"I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," said James Mangold, who took over directing the film from Steven Spielberg, who dropped out last year.

"Steven, Harrison, Kathy (Kennedy), Frank (Marshall), and John are all artistic heroes of mine," he said.

"When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Harrison Ford.

Waller-Bridge won multiple awards for her television series "Fleabag". She also co-starred in Lucasfilm’s "Star Wars: A Solo Story" as the droid L3-37, and co-wrote the latest James Bond film, "No Time To Die".

Spielberg dropped out of "Indiana Jones 5" early last year after helming all four of the previous movies. It was quickly revealed that "Logan" writer/director Mangold would take the reins.

David Koepp, who had been one of several writers working on a script for the film, said Spielberg felt he couldn’t find a story that worked for a fifth adventure.

"I tried a couple different versions with Steven and they all had some good stuff about them and they all had some stuff that didn’t work," he told Den of Geeks in September 2020.

Little is known about the Indiana Jones production, which has been in the works since at least 2016. The sequel is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2022.

