Will tariffs set credits rolling?

US President Donald Trump has proposed a 100% tariff on all ‘‘foreign films’’ not made in the US. IMAGES: RNZ/SUPPLIED

For a little country at the bottom of the world, New Zealand has a blockbuster impact on the film industry.

Everything from hit Minecraft and Avatar movies to Marvel superhero epics to Oscar-winning drama such as The Power of the Dog has ties to New Zealand, as well as streaming television successes such as Chief of War and Sweet Tooth. Tourists from all over the world still flock to Hobbiton decades after Sir Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings saga hit cinemas.

But could that all be in danger after United States President Donald Trump announced a massive crackdown on ‘‘foreign movies’’?

Trump said on Tuesday he would be putting in place a 100% tariff on ‘‘foreign movies’’.

It is seen as an effort to draw back production dollars to the US, which has seen competition from cheaper overseas locations grow in recent years.

‘‘Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby’,’’ Trump wrote in a post on social media.

He would impose a 100% tariff on ‘‘any and all movies that are made outside of the United States’’.

He gave no other details and the White House has not released any plan.

The announcement was first signalled in May, but Trump’s second pronouncement on the topic has left film-makers and production studios worldwide trying to figure out exactly what could happen next.

New Zealand Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray said Trump’s talk remained just that - talk.

‘‘I think we need to focus on the reality here that this is two social media posts with no detail, no policy, and until we see the detail and the policy, if it is forthcoming, then we’d be in a position to comment on impact, but at the moment, we’re not going to speculate on that without any detail.’’

Other film leaders in New Zealand have reacted cautiously.

‘‘Without any details of how it would actually be implemented it comes across as another vague threat,’’ Auckland film director and producer Ant Timpson said.

Movies such as Sir Peter Jackson’s The Lord of The Rings sagas, starring Sir Ian McKellen, have led to New Zealand’s film industry booming in the past few decades. Image: supplied

Is a tariff on films even possible?

How would movies be tariffed - would Americans pay an extra price at the ticket counter for so-called ‘‘foreign’’ films or would they no longer be carried on streaming services?

And what is a movie made ‘‘outside the US’’? Does that apply to location shooting, post-production work such as special effects, or even creatives who are not US citizens?

Nobody really can say at this point.

‘‘He’s the president, so you have to treat it seriously, but people are mostly just confused by this,’’ one studio executive told Hollywood industry bible Variety.

Films are a global industry these days, and any scroll through the credits at the end of a movie will show filming locations and post-production done all over the world.

Even when a movie is ‘‘made in America’’ much of it may still be made using overseas services - for instance, Weta FX has been involved in helping produce special effects for everything from Superman to Fantastic Four: First Steps to Captain America: Brave New World this year alone.

It also begs the question of whether movies are goods - such as automobiles, wood products and medicine - or a service. Many other tariffs Trump has announced are on goods.

‘‘The film industry produces services,’’ Murray said.

‘‘There’s quite a significant difference so it’s very difficult to see how a tariff would be implemented on a film or a TV show.

‘‘In the old days, these things were put into a box, there’s physical media that was couriered around the world. That doesn’t happen any more.

‘‘Films and TV shows are streamed, they’re digital services so it’s very, very difficult - the tariff experts will tell you - it’s very hard to see how something like this could be implemented.’’

Timpson’s most recent film Bookworm, starring American actor Elijah Wood, was a fully funded New Zealand production, but with some US investment.

Timpson pointed to a 1988 law called the Berman Amendment which states the president cannot regulate the importation of information material, which would include films, although that law has not been really put to the test before.

‘‘Perhaps moving the goalposts will occur, though I suspect that might be more difficult than Trump realises.

‘‘If the goalposts are moved, it would result in a massive own goal and impact many US companies.

‘‘The bottom line is it would be a shitshow of epic proportions trying to enforce any such tariff.’’

The film industry in general has also been going through hard times with competition from streaming services and the body blow that the Covid-19 pandemic delivered to cinema attendance, which still has not recovered.

Even Wellington’s Weta FX announced job layoffs in August.

Ant Timpson directed the New Zealand production Bookworm starring Elijah Wood. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

How could a tariff affect New Zealand?

Screen Producers NZ president Irene Gardiner told Stuff if Trump’s plan came to pass ‘‘it would be absolutely devastating for New Zealand’’.

That’s because film and television production is a big driver in New Zealand’s economy.

A 2025 report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade estimated one-third of New Zealand’s $3.5 billion in film sector generation comes from the US.

‘‘About a billion a year comes in from the US, so it’s a significant industry and one we’re very proud of,’’ Murray said.

‘‘That work spans everything from location shooting to post-production to special effects.

‘‘We’re very famous for this work around the world, we produce incredibly high quality work from the likes of the wizards at Weta FX in Wellington.’’

In the past year alone, stars such as Brad Pitt shot the upcoming action film Heart of the Beast in Queenstown and Florence Pugh filmed the Netflix series East of Eden in Oamaru and Dunedin.

Tataki Auckland Ltd manages screen facilities such as the Auckland Film Studios where Chief of War and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were shot.

‘‘The screen industry is a vital, high-value contributor to Auckland’s regional economy,’’ chief executive Nick Hill said.

‘‘In 2024, it generated $940 million GDP and employed 4300 people, with the region home to 1700 businesses.

‘‘Beyond the thousands of jobs the screen sector supports, it fosters international partnerships that benefit all parties involved, including US studios, distributors and creatives who routinely collaborate with New Zealand-based talent and production companies.’’

In regard to Trump’s plan, ‘‘it is not clear how such a tariff would be imposed’’.

New Zealand had long been diversifying so it did not just rely on the US alone, Murray said.

‘‘We’re not resting on our laurels, we’ve been out in the world and working on relationships over decades with other countries like India for example, which has a massive cinema market, 3000 films a year, so the opportunities there are significant as they are in the Middle East.’’

New Zealand had 18 co-production treaties with other countries in place too.

That was not to say there was not some anxiety over Trump’s pronouncements on social media.

‘‘The tariff announcement back in May did create some nervousness - businesses need certainty in order to make their decisions.’’

Jason Momoa’s Chief of War series for Apple TV was shot in New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

What about tax incentives and rebates?

A big factor in drawing film productions to destinations is tax incentives.

New Zealand has offered up hefty rebates for some time and in May’s Budget another $577 million was announced for the International Screen Production Rebate.

‘‘We are sending a clear message to the world: New Zealand is the best place in the world to make movies,’’ Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said at the time.

‘‘Bring your productions here to take advantage of our talent and locations.’’

New Zealand is not the only place offering such rebates, and despite Trump’s claims Hollywood is dying, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced several new projects have been brought to that state after an expansion of that state’s Film and Television Tax Credit Programme.

While it is possible the tariff wars rumbling away may extend into the film industry, it is more likely the carrot of incentives will have a bigger impact than the stick of taxes.

‘‘Many in the US film industry would rather have a level playing field to compete with offshore productions by working with localised incentive schemes but that doesn’t create turbulence and column inches,’’ Timpson said.

Trump’s ‘‘Hollywood ambassador’’, actor Jon Voight, weighed in with a plan in May to draw production back to the US with federal tax incentives, tax code changes, co-production treaties and infrastructure subsidies.

California Senator Adam Schiff, a Democrat, also called for more film production to return to the US, but not by using tariffs.

‘‘Congress should pass a bipartisan globally-competitive federal film incentive to bring back production and jobs, rather than levy a tariff that could have unintended and damaging consequences,’’ he said.

As for Trump’s claims that foreign countries are ‘‘stealing candy’’ from the US with overseas production, Murray maintained New Zealand’s industry remained strong and desirable.

‘‘What they call runaway production has been going for many years.

‘‘The New Zealand industry has been built up solidly over 20-plus years.

‘‘We’re very well positioned to attract production here, we’re a very attractive market, we have excellent crew, Oscar-winning creatives.’’

The current exchange rate is also a strong factor in drawing productions.

‘‘It’s very good value for money here and you know, on top of that you get the very best people working on your shows and your films, so who wouldn’t want to come here?’’