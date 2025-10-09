King's once-mocked views on nature now mainstream

The documentary film will explore the history of King Charles' belief that nature is at the core of human wellbeing and emphasise the urgent need to protect it. Photo: Reuters

King Charles III has said he was considered "rather dotty" for voicing concern about damage to the environment in the past.

An upcoming documentary film aims to chart the spread of views once seen as eccentric, and bring them to new audiences.

The 76-year-old British monarch first spoke of the dangers of "indestructible plastic containers" and the pollution from "endless cars and aeroplanes" in the early 1970s, well before protecting the planet became a mainstream topic.

"Remarkably few people around the world know the full depth of The King’s lifelong battle to bring nature and humanity into harmony," the film's director Nicolas Brown said in a statement.

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision will explore the history of Charles' belief that nature is at the core of human wellbeing and emphasise the urgent need to protect it.

The film is due to be released early next year, a counterweight to scepticism about environmental issues voiced by United States President Donald Trump.

The film will feature Charles' projects at his Highgrove residence and Dumfries House - part of his charity, The King's Foundation - and further afield in India and Guyana.

"Nature is our sustainer - we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves," Charles said in the statement from the charity.

His environmental campaigning has already inspired both his sons.

Heir to the throne Prince William set up the Earthshot charity, which offers multimillion-pound prizes to help fund environmental technologies, while his younger son Prince Harry champions conservation and wildlife causes.

The film will be available on Amazon's Prime Video, marking the latest move by the royal family to embrace global media platforms.

Earlier in October, William appeared on an Apple TV show, while Harry, who is no longer a working royal, has a contract with Netflix.