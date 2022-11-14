Sport, but on your couch

Recent sport game release FIFA 23. Images: Supplied

FIFA 23

From: EA Sports

For: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X, PC, Switch.

On the cover: That would be PSG/France super-genius Kylian Mbappe. AND Sam Kerr, the sensational Australian forward scoring a million goals for Chelsea. The reason for a woman sharing the cover is . . .

New things: . . . Fifa has women’s club football for the first time! Talk about progress. The game has had women’s national teams before, but you can now play full careers with clubs in the Women’s Super League (England) and the wonderfully named Division 1 Feminine (France). Italian club Juventus is back in the game, after years of being labelled "Piemonte Calcio" due to licensing issues. There is cross-platform play in some of the modes. And, believe it or not, you can play as AFC Richmond, the fictional team from TV show Ted Lasso. Oh, and HyperMotion2 technology means "data captured directly from the pitch in both a men’s and women’s match results in a combined total of over 6000 HyperMotion-enabled animations that make players move and play more responsively and realistically than ever before". Obviously.

Talking point: It’s the last Fifa! The game will be known as EA Sports FC (green-faced emoji) next year as the developers break away from the organisation that rules world football.

The assessment: It’s Fifa. It’s basically the same game you’ve been playing for a decade. It feels to me like the defensive AI has been sharpened, so there are not as many 5-3 scorelines as last season. The gameplay does feel marginally more intricate, and the variations in dribbling seem virtually infinite.

NBA 2K23.

From: 2K Sports

For: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X, PC, Switch.

On the cover: A bunch of options. There are editions with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, WNBA greats Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, and a young man called Michael Jordan.

New things: MJ is back! For the first time since 2K11, the greatest GOAT of all time (you heard me) features in a special mode that is just a barrel of fun. You have multiple Jordan games to recreate, and specific challenges to achieve. And you can play the game with or without a special "era filter" i.e. grainy graphics. AND you get bonus interviews with players who were there when those moments unfolded. Incredible fun.

Talking point: As usual, some people are losing their minds over the microtransaction-heavy modes that have become such a big earner for 2K. And I get it. But you don’t NEED to spend any extra money. There is plenty of fun and realistic hooping to be had throughout the game.

The assessment: Super smooth. NBA 2K has set the standard for sports games for years now, and nothing has changed. Basketball translates beautifully to gaming, and both the presentation and the gameplay of 2K23 is out of this world. The depth of the various modes mean you will not get bored of this until 2K24 lands.

PGA Tour 2K23.

From: 2K Sports

For: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X, PC.

On the cover: A handy player by the name of Eldrick Tont Woods. His nickname is Panther, or Lion or something?

New things: Tiger Woods! The golfing version of MJ used to lend his name to Electronic Arts’ golf game but has now joined the 2K stable. You can also play as NBA superstar Steph Curry ... yes, I feel the same way. And there are lots of new real-life pros, multiple licensed courses, and plenty of swag to outfit your real or created golfer.

Talking point: It’s all about the swing when it comes to a golf game. And I’m on the fence with this one. There is a new button-pressing mechanic option, or there is the traditional "push stick down then up" method, which I so often find tricky to get right. Thankfully there are plenty of options to ease the pain of shanking one into the rough.

The assessment: Hasn’t exactly reinvented the wheel since PGA 2K21, but there are few real flaws to the game. The extraordinary level of customisation means you can settle in for a long and challenging career, or you can take the option of a hit-and-giggle. Could do with a couple more courses, but the online community will provide plenty to download.