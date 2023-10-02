Tech review

Logitech G PRO X 2 LightspeedGaming Headset – review updateRating: ★★★★+

Well, I didn’t expect this.

Logitech got in touch after our initial review of these headphones was published (The Mix, August 5) to let us know that the headphones we were sent may have been damaged in transit, explaining my disappointing experience, and to offer another review pair.

I took them up on this and a package arrived a week later. I wasn’t exactly optimistic but I plugged them in, set them up the same way, and sure enough, they sounded like a $500 pair of cans should — absolutely great.

Sound quality was completely different from the same headphones I had used previously; nice and balanced out of the box, and basically indistinguishable from my other higher-end wired set.

Pros are quite the same as before. Battery life and build are top-notch and my ears seemed to agree with wearing these for long periods, unlike last time. Lag while using the Lightspeed connection is imperceptible; I played the entirety of rhythm game GOTY contender Hi-Fi Rush with no issues.

There are still some small issues, like lower mic quality over wireless (to be expected), and surround sound was still distracting enough to avoid. Turning on the headphones over wired will cause some weirdness. Personally, I’m still not sold on the graphene audio drivers.

But I’m much happier with these headphones, because they succeed brilliantly at the one thing headphones should do.

By Michael Robertson