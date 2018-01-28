Headless Chickens bassist Grant Fell dies

Grant Fell with singer Fiona McDonald. Photo: NZ Herald

Former Headless Chickens bassist Grant Fell has died. He was 56.

The musician and magazine publisher had fought a two-year battle with cancer and earlier this week went into hospice care.

The Flying Nun band had a string of hits and successful records in the late 1980s and early 1990s including Juice, George and Cruise Control.

Fell leaves behind his wife Rachael Churchward.

The pair were pioneers in the New Zealand fashion scene and co-founded Black magazine together.