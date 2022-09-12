Jazz pianist Dan Costa dazzles Dunedin audience

International jazz pianist and composer Dan Costa performing at the Dunedin Jazz Club, Hanover Hall, on Saturday night. Photos: Max Hudson Cao

Renowned jazz pianist and composer Dan Costa dazzled his Dunedin audience on Saturday night.

In the two-set show at the Dunedin Jazz Club, Hanover Hall, featuring mostly his own compositions, Costa was ably assisted by the gifted playing of both Wellington-based upright bass player Umar Zakaria and Dunedin-based drummer Carl Woodward.

Croatian-based Costa is a rising figure in global jazz. Of Italian and Brazilian descent, and speaking several languages, he has played with musical luminaries including John Patitucci, Mike Stern and Ivan Lins. His three studio albums include the soon-to-be-released Beams.

The Dunedin performance of the Dan Costa Trio featured Costa (centre) with upright bass player Umar Zakaria and drummer Carl Woodward. Saturday night’s remarkable performance was the final of four in New Zealand, and the start of several months of touring and playing that will take Costa through Australia, South East Asia and Europe.

Dan Costa Trio

Dunedin Jazz Club, Hanover Hall

Saturday, September 10

REVIEW BY BRUCE MUNRO