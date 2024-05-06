New Zealand music legend dies after cancer battle

Photo: Supplied / Givealittle

New Zealand music legend Willie Hona has died.

The singer-guitarist had a dynamic career, and most famously was a member of the iconic reggae band Herbs.

In a post to social media, that has since been verified by several of Hona's friends, Hona's daughter, Natalie Hona, said her father died Sunday night surrounded by his whānau in Paraparaumu.

His death comes following a battle with cancer.

Hona's friends, including former Herbs band member Toni Fonoti, have paid tribute to him on social media.

An AudioCulture biography by Glen Moffatt said Hona formed his first band The Vibrations at high school, where his guitar was made out of an old desktop with the neck of an Antoria guitar.

From there, he formed the band The Face alongside musicians including New Zealander Mark Williams.

Hona joined Herbs in 1983. He appeared on multiple singles such as top ten songs 'Slice of Heaven' (Dave Dobbyn with Herbs) and 'Sensitive to a Smile'.

AudioCulture said after Hona left the band at the end of 1988, he toured under his own steam and released the album Keep An Open Heart.

In 2012, Hona was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame as part of Herbs.