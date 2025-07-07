Lewis Capaldi to play South Island show

Lewis Capaldi plays at Glastonbury last weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi has returned from a two-year hiatus with a surprise Glastonbury gig and has now added a New Zealand tour to his calendar.

Capaldi will play two shows at the end of this year - the first at Christchurch's Wolfbrook Arena on Sunday November 30 and a second at Auckland's Spark Arena on December 2.

Last month, he debuted new single 'Survive' to a packed Pyramid Stage crowd at Glastonbury Festival.

Capaldi's two-year career hiatus begun after his emotional Glastonbury 2023 set, where he experienced a bout of tics caused by his Tourette's syndrome and struggled to finish his set, with the audience singing his hit song 'Someone You Loved' when he could not.

"The truth is, I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come," he told fans last month.

"I'm not going to say much up here today, because if I do I think I'll probably start crying.

"It's just a short set today but I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn't finish first time around on this stage."

The Glastonbury performance came off the back of a run of Scottish warm up shows in May.

He announced in September 2022 he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, and spoke candidly in Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now about his struggle with mental health.

Fans who had purchased tickets to Capaldi's cancelled 2023 tour will receive an email from Secret Sounds to gain access to pre-sale tickets from 10 July.

Further ticket sales will open Monday 14 July at midday.

The last time Capaldi played in New Zealand was 2019, delivering a performance at Auckland Town Hall. In 2023, the 28-year-old cancelled his scheduled tour, which included shows in Wellington and Auckland, to prioritise his health.