Obituary: Terry Reid, musician

Terry Reid performs on stage at the Rainbow Theatre, London 21st June 1973. Photo: Getty Images

Terry Reid had a voice so good that he was offered the job as lead singer in both Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple , but he was so convinced of his own artistic path that he turned down both rock titans and went his own way. The British singer-songwriter and guitarist was a prodigy who fronted his first rock group at age 15. In 1966, Reid was part of a UK tour with The Rolling Stones, Ike and Tina Turner, and The Yardbirds — he subsequently joined Jimmy Page in his next group, The New Yardbirds. When Page formed Led Zeppelin, Reid, who was about to record his debut album and go on tour supporting The Rolling Stones, suggested he ask Robert Plant instead. Reid was later asked to to replace Rod Evans fronting Deep Purple but opted to stay solo. Reid released half a dozen solo albums and four live records: his songs were covered by artists including The Hollies; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Cheap Trick; Marianne Faithfull; and Jack White’s band The Raconteurs. Described as an artist’s artist, Reid died fondly remembered by his peers on August 4, aged 75. — Agencies/Allied Media