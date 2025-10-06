Impressive range of dynamics on display

Dunedin’s Southern Consort of Voices, conducted by Daniel Kelly (right), rehearse in preparation for yesterday’s "Mendelssohn, Brahms and Bruckhner" concert. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For their last recital this year, Southern Consort of Voices directed by Daniel Kelly chose a programme by Romantic composers.

Yesterday the chapel at the rear of St Joseph’s cathedral was filled with mainly regular followers of this specialist Dunedingroup.

The Consort of 20 voices began their programme with three works from a mass by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-47).

Kyrie eleison was an appropriate strong opening, Ehre sei Gott in der Hohe continued the theme with some robust harmonies, and a shorter Hailing finished with expressions of "singing Hosananna in the heights".

The delivery of German text was confident and assured, and excellent translated programme notes added further understanding for the audience.

Zum Abendsegen , also by Mendelssohn, further demonstrated the impressive range of dynamics this group of vocalists achieve.

Anton Bruckner’s (1824-96) two pieces presented complex vocal harmonies with many changes in texture and dynamics — Os Justi meditabitur and Locus iste, which achieved immaculate control in the final last line fade-out.

Herr, erhore meine Worte (Op 52 No 3) by George Schumann (1883-1973) was more contemporary, emotional and spirited with unusual modulations.

Three soloists presented solos, all accompanied by pianist Sanaz Rezai. Soprano Cathy Highton-Sim chose Auf dem Wasser zu singen and Kathryn Gardner, also soprano, sang Erlafsee both by Schubert with German text depicting nature and romance. Tenor Kieran Kelly was in excellent voice for Brahms’ Die Mainacht, delivering a controlled emotive text with great sincerity and expression.

The Consort’s final bracket of four were by Rheinberger (1839-1901), Brahms, Mendelssohn, a more lyrical contemporary piece Maria durch ein Dornwald ging by German composer Stefan Claas (1968-2021) and an eight-part Frohlocket, ihr Volker auf Erden by Mendelssohn.

Altogether an outstanding performance by this amateur group of vocalists and their dedicated director Kelly.