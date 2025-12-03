Six60 to headline opening show at new Christchurch stadium

Kiwi favourites Six60 will headline the first live show at the brand new One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch in May next year. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Six60 and Synthony will perform in Christchurch on May 16, the first live music set at the city's brand new One New Zealand Stadium.

The Once in a Lifetime event will culminate in a collaboration between the twin headliners performing Six60’s biggest hits, event organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The long-awaited 30,000 multi-use arena in the central city is due to open in April.

Six60, the Dunedin band which has become one of the biggest New Zealand acts of all time, said it was a “real honour” to play the first show at the venue.

“Christchurch has backed us from day one, it was the first ever city to book us for a live gig, so being able to open a venue built for its future is really special. We can’t wait to put on a night that Christchurch deserves.”

Synthony, the music and light extravaganza centred around orchestral reworkings of dance and electronic tracks, has become an international phenomenon.

Duco Events promoter David Higgins said it was a privilege to for the New-Zealand-born project to be part of the historic night.

“This show is a landmark moment for live entertainment in Aotearoa, a new world-class venue, and an all-NZ bill. It’s the kind of night that will define what’s possible here,” he said.

Fresh off selling out the Christchurch Town Hall last month, the lineup also includes local country singer-songwriter Kaylee Bell. Christchurch up-and-comers Cassie Henderson and Castaway are also slated to perform.

Tickets go on sale at midday on December 11.

Synthony will share the bill with Six60 at the new stadium. Photo: Supplied

Wednesday’s announcement coincided with details unveiled by the government around its $70 million major event fund.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the Six60 and Synthony double-header would receive funding through its Events Boost fund.

“Today’s acts and events are just the start, offering something for hundreds of thousands of fans and visitors, along with a big boost to New Zealand’s economy,” Upston said.

Events in 2026 including the Auckland concert of American nu-metal icons Linkin Park and the electronic music festival Ultra Music Festival in Wellington would also be supported through the fund.

“From music to sports fans to art enthusiasts, we’re investing in an exciting and diverse line-up because major events don’t just attract visitors – they inject life and energy to cities and town, creating vibrant communities and unforgettable experiences,” she said.

“The economic benefits are huge – hotels fill up, restaurants and cafes thrive, tills ring in our shops, and local businesses see a surge in customers."