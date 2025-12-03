Andrew Coster breaks silence: 'I got this wrong'

Andrew Coster acknowledged he should have more fully investigated allegations against Jevon McSkimming when he was Police Commissioner. Photo: RNZ

Former Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has broken his silence after resigning as chief executive of the government's Social Investment Agency.

RNZ revealed today that Coster had resigned after watchdog the Independent Police Conduct Authority's damning report into police's response to allegations of sexual offending by former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

Coster had been placed on leave following the release of the report.

In a statement to RNZ, Coster said his resignation was "a result of my acceptance of full responsibility for the shortcomings" identified in the IPCA report.

"I regret the impact on the young woman at the centre of this matter and sincerely apologise to her for the distress caused.

"I accept that I was too ready to trust and accept at face value Deputy Commissioner McSkimming's disclosure and explanations to me. I should have been faster and more thorough in looking into the matter."

Coster acknowledged he should have more fully investigated the allegations when they were brought to his attention, "rather than assuming that their previous disclosure to senior police staff a few years earlier would have resulted in an investigation if necessary".

"It is clear that police's handling of the whole matter was lacking and that I was ultimately responsible for those matters. It was sobering to read of a number of missed opportunities which should have proceeded differently and more appropriately."

Coster welcomed Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche's acknowledgement that the report made no finding of corruption or cover-up, nor did the IPCA find any evidence of any actions involving officers consciously doing the wrong thing or setting out to undermine the integrity of the organisation.

"I made decisions honestly. I acted in good faith. I sought to take all important factors into account with the information I had at the time. While it is not possible to alter past events, I am prepared to take responsibility - I got this wrong.

"I want to apologise to all members of the NZ Police. They work hard every day to keep our communities safe. I know they have been adversely affected by these events."

After RNZ revealed Coster's resignation, Sir Brian issued a statement confirming he would be leaving the Social Investment Agency, effective immediately.

"I respect Mr Coster's decision. It was the right thing to do," Sir Brian said.

Minister for the Public Service Judith Collins said Coster had "clearly reflected on the IPCA's findings and chose to resign".

"In the circumstance it was the right thing to do. High standards are rightly expected of all public sector leaders."

Coster said it had been a "very challenging time" for his family and himself.

"The support we have received has been deeply appreciated. I have devoted my professional life to the service of others - it is my intention to do so again at some point in the future."

The IPCA's report found serious misconduct at the highest levels of police, including Coster, over how police responded to accusations of sexual offending by McSkimming.

Earlier, police officer turned aviation boss, Chris de Wattignar, also quit his role at the Civil Aviation Authority.

De Wattignar was one of the other senior leaders referred to in the IPCA's 135-page report.

The allegations arose from an affair between McSkimming and a woman who was a non-sworn police employee at the time.

The authority said when police did eventually refer the woman's claims to the authority, several months after it was recommended they do so, senior police attempted to influence the investigation.