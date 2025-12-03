Mosque terrorist likely to give evidence at Court of Appeal hearing

Photo: RNZ

The white supremacist terrorist who murdered 51 people in the Christchurch terror attack is expected to give evidence in an attempt to overturn his conviction and life sentence.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant killed 51 worshippers at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre during Friday prayers on March 15, 2019.

He initially denied all charges and planned to stand trial but the Australian-born terrorist entered surprise guilty pleas to 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism on March 26, 2020.

He was jailed for life with no possibility of parole - the first time such a sentence was imposed - in August 2020 but he is now seeking to vacate his guilty plea and appeal his conviction and sentence.

The terrorist must first convince the Court of Appeal to hear his appeal.

The court will hear evidence on an extension of time for the terrorist to appeal his conviction and sentence in February next year.

It is likely the terrorist will give evidence during the hearing.

He is also expected to give evidence to the Coroners Court after the High Court cleared the way for him to be called as a witness despite objections from survivors and victims' families.

The terrorist was previously interviewed by a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terror attack.