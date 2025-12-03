Crash closes part of Canterbury highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people are believed to be injured after a crash that has closed part of a Canterbury highway tonight.
Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash about 5pm, police said in a statement.
One person is reported to have serious injuries, and two people are reported to have moderate injuries.
State Highway 1 (Waitmate Highway) is closed between McNamaras Rd and Molloys Rd.
Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Police are attending.