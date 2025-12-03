Wednesday, 3 December 2025

Crash closes part of Canterbury highway

    Three people are believed to be injured after a crash that has closed part of a Canterbury highway tonight.

    Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash about 5pm, police said in a statement.  

    One person is reported to have serious injuries, and two people are reported to have moderate injuries.

    State Highway 1 (Waitmate Highway) is closed between McNamaras Rd and Molloys Rd.

    Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

    Police are attending.