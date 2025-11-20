British disco queen to play South Island show

British pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor will serve her glossy disco pop up to fans in Christchurch in February.

Ellis-Bextor will play at Christchurch's James Hay Theatre on February 4, 2026, after her show at the Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton on February 3.

British chart-topper Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Photo: Supplied

The singer emerged in the 2000s with dance pop hits including 'Get Over You' and 'Take Me Home'.

She made a pop culture resurgence in 2023 after 'Murder on the Dancefloor' featured in cult film Saltburn, and was covered by Royel Otis.

Presale tickets go on sale November 21, ahead of general release on November 24 at 1pm via livenation.co.nz