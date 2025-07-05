Obituary: Clem Burke, musician

Clem Burke on stage in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Clem Burke was the man whose versatile drumming propelled US punk band Blondie to the worldwide chart toppers.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," the band said in a statement.

"His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable."

A self-proclaimed "rock’n’roll survivalist", New Jersey-born Burke started playing the drums when he was 14 in his school orchestra but was kicked out for playing too loud.

After leaving school he answered a band’s ad in the Village Voice seeking a "freak energy" rock drummer, kicking off his decades-long career with lead singer Debbie Harry and the rest of his Blondie bandmates. Burke had found the right band at the right time and Blondie was soon in the ascendancy of a scene which produced bands such as Television, The Ramones and Talking Heads.

During the late 1970s and early ’80s, Blondie had eight US top 40 hits, including four No 1s: Heart of Glass, Call Me, The Tide Is High and Rapture, which is regarded as the first No 1 hit to feature rap. Burke’s mark was especially solidified with his rapid, powerful drumming at the start of Dreaming in 1979.

In 2006 Burke and the other original members of Blondie were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after selling more than 42 million records.

As the 2020s dawned the band was still on the road.

"We never would have thought that we would still be here today. Looking back at our archives, it’s pretty amazing," Burke said.

Clem Burke died on April 6 aged 70. — APL/agencies