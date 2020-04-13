'The Goodies' star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies

Tim Brooke-Taylor. Photo: Reuters

British comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after from coronavirus at age 79.

Brooke-Taylor, best known as one third of the popular 1970s TV comedy trio The Goodies, and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, died on Sunday (local time), BBC reports.

Brooke-Taylor's career spanned more than six decades and his comedic roots lay in the Cambridge Footlights Club, which he joined in 1960, AP reports. He broke into radio and television comedy in that decade alongside future Monty Python members John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

Brooke-Taylor went on to form The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The trio specialised in slightly surreal sketches incorporating visual inventiveness, slapstick and songs.

Their TV show, which ran throughout the 1970s, was a hit in Britain, Australia and New Zealand and developed a cult following in many other countries.