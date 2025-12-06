Obituary: June Lockhart, actress

June Lockhart, who starred on the TV Show 'Lassie' with Lassie. Photo: Getty Images

June Lockhart became a mother figure for a generation of television viewers whether at home in Lassie or up in the stratosphere in Lost in Space. Born in New York, the daughter of two actors was always destined for life on stage and screen. She debuted in 1938, opposite her parents, in a film version of A Christmas Carol going on to appear in numerous films. When her movie career as an adult faltered, Lockhart shifted to television, where her portrayals of warm, compassionate mothers endeared her to young viewers: decades later baby boomers flocked to nostalgia conventions to meet Lockhart and buy her autographed photos. Lockhart’s big break came in 1958 when cast to play Ruth Martin, who raised the orphaned Timmy in the popular dog drama Lassie.

After six years in the rural setting of Lassie Lockhart moved to outer space, embarking on the role of Maureen Robinson, the wise, reassuring mother of a family that departs on a five-year flight to a faraway planet in Lost in Space. Later roles included parts on Petticoat Junction, General Hospital and Knots Landing. June Lockhart died on October 23 aged 100. — Agencies/Allied Media