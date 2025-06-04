Paul Henry revealed as host of The Chase New Zealand

Paul Henry. File photo

Broadcaster Paul Henry has been named as the host of The Chase New Zealand, a gig which he accepted with "no hesitation".

A special four-episode series of The Chase New Zealand will follow the original format of the popular British game show hosted by Bradley Walsh.

“What kind of crazy fool would turn down an opportunity to host the most popular game show in the world?" Henry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“People might see a slightly different side to me in The Chase, I will really be wanting my teams to win, and I can be enormously charming when I put my mind to it."

TVNZ had not confirmed which Chasers would feature on the show but previously said 16 New Zealanders would take on brains from The Chase Australia for a "substantial cash prize". There were also talks of quiz queen Anne Hegerty, known as 'The Governess' on The Chase UK, signing up for the show.

Henry started his television career as the game show host of Every Second Counts and in 2024 won bronze at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards for best host for his work on The Traitors NZ.

Henry told Breakfast he thought he was "quite similar" to popular UK host Walsh.

"He is the biggest star but he doesn't behave like he is the biggest star. There's only one Bradley doing one franchise... and he's pretty much nailed it."

The series, commissioned by TVNZ and produced by ITV Studios Australia will be shot in Sydney and become the 22nd adaptation of The Chase format. No air date has been set for the show.