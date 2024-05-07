Samantha Hayes to present Stuff's new TV bulletin

Samantha Hayes. Photo: Newshub

Samantha Hayes will be the solo presenter for Stuff's new TV bulletin and will be joined by six other well-known Newshub journalists when the operation launches on July 6.

Stuff announced on Tuesday Jenna Lynch, Laura Tupou, Ollie Ritchie, Juliet Speedy, Zane Small and Heather Keats are among a group of new hires.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed its plans to shut down Newshub, including its website and all TV news shows by July 5.

A week later, WBD and Stuff held a joint press conference to announce the latter would provide a daily news bulletin to run on TV3 from July 6.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hayes said she was delighted to be joining Stuff after almost 20 years at TV3.

"It's an honour to be anchoring this new iteration of the 6pm news and I'm grateful it will keep Newshub's legacy alive. This is the most exciting news project in the country and I hope our viewers will trust us and come along for the ride."

Stuff also announced appointments for key production roles including Claire Watson, who has been appointed 6pm's executive producer, while Steve Gore-Smith, who is Newshub's senior manager of operations, will become Stuff's director of video operations and technology.

Stuff digital managing director Nadia Tolich expected the Newshub staff would bring "additional firepower and specialist skills" to its newsroom.

"Their specialised skills will complement the teams we have producing our digital, audio, video and print news products.

"While there are some very familiar faces in our lineup, and we'll be reporting on all the major events in news, sport and business, this will be an evolution of a 6pm news product."

Tolich said the expanded team would be intent on innovation in the way it told stories, used technology and engaged with audiences.

Warner Brother Discovery head of networks for Australia New Zealand Juliet Peterson said a strong line-up had been confirmed.

"Sam as news anchor has been a cornerstone of Three for so many years - having her continue on in that role is a fabulous announcement."