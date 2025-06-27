Gang show to star more than 70 scouts and guides

Riley Verhoef, of Dunedin, and Lily Newcombe, of Dunback, with the cast of the Otago Gang Show 2025, rehearse at the Mayfair Theatre ahead of next week's opening night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

At just 16 years of age, Lily Newcombe is already an old hand at gang shows.

When the curtain rises on this year’s show at Dunedin’s Mayfair Theatre on Tuesday, the Dunback teenager will star in her fourth musical comedy.

She started at the age of 8.

But every show was fresh, Lily said.

‘‘It’s so different every time — it’s always original and it’s just really cool seeing what [co-directors Sue and Noel Walker] come up with and then it being turned into this amazing performance by all the scouts and guides.’’

This year’s performance, loosely based on the long-running TV reality show The Amazing Race, features a cast of more than 70 scouts and guides aged 10 to 23.

Riley Verhoef, 16, of Dunedin — another star in the show — said it was the mix of the performers that elevated the show’s energy.

‘‘I like the diversity of the people in it,’’ he said.

The Walkers are directing their 23rd gang show since their first ‘‘very small’’ show in Opoho in 1980.

Rehearsals for this year’s production began in March, Mrs Walker said.

Because the couple had now relocated to Te Anau, they took four weeks’ leave for the show’s final push, including this week’s dress rehearsals.

It was a passion project for them, Mrs Walker said.

And there were many passionate people who brought every show together.

‘‘Everyone’s very keen,’’ Mrs Walker said.

‘‘A lot of people come back to help year after year.’’ — APL