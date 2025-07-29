Prats aplenty in chaotic, witty whodunit

The Fire Station Theatre in Mosgiel. PHOTO: ODT FILES

I admit to being a regular fan of TV "whodunits", so was very happy when invited to review the Sunday matinee of Death by Fatal Murder, a Taieri Dramatic Society production currently mid-season at Fire Station Theatre, Mosgiel.

The play is loosely based on an Agatha Christie novel and is considered a spoof, one of a trilogy written by Peter Gordon. The entire action takes place in a very authentic 1940s drawing-room set (which reminded me of my grandmother’s sitting-room) designed by production and stage manager Christine Wilson.

Directed by Alison Ayers, the incompetent, bumbling Defective Inspector Pratt (Matt Brennan) is called to Bagshot House where he leads a murder investigation aided by Constable Thomkins (Tabitha Littlejohn) and local amateur sleuth Miss Joan Maple, a dear little old lady excellently played by Gloria Harris.

The first act is an hour long and rather chaotic and convoluted but all the "red herrings" are dismissed in the second act and the storyline is brought to a climax. The cast of eight all have prominence, and their roles are appropriately portrayed throughout. Other characters are the owner of the house Nancy Allwright (Maxine Sannum), her husband Squadron Leader Roger Allwright (John Rowe), Ginny Farquhar (Hannah Schoullar), Enzo Garibaldi an Italian gigolo (Kaiser Coles) and Welsh clairvoyant Blodwyn Morgan (Lorraine Johnston).

The inspector is indeed an incompetent blundering prat and Brennan’s lines, heavily overlaid with malapropisms and puns were delivered with clarity and precision throughout, causing the attentive audience to groan or chuckle as appropriate. Blodwyn suggests conducting a seance and makes contact with a Scottish poltergeist called Dougal McDougal. This calls for her strong Welsh accent to alternate with that of the voice of an elderly Scotsman, creating more humour and chaos but giving clues to the eventual outcome of whodunit.

Amateur theatrics are indeed alive and thriving in Mosgiel and this was an enjoyable presentation from a very dedicated cast and production team. The season continues later this week from Friday to Sunday.