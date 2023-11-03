Dunedin Autospectacular Highlights 2023

Car enthusiasts got a treat recently at the Autospectacular event that featured a huge range of vehicles owned by local motorheads.

Described as the biggest indoor car show in the south island, more than 300 cars were brought into the Edgar Centre for display from all around Otago, with many eager petrolheads wandering around to cast their eyes on the huge collection.

The annual event is organised by the Otago Early Falcon & Fairlane Car Club and the Otago Classic Motoring Club.

Car clubs from around Otago are invited to bring their own collections to the event.

Some of the more popular GT brands included Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mclaren and Aston Martin but the classics proved more popular on the day. Vehicles of all shapes, sizes and colours were on display and the day marked special celebrations for Honda and Corvette.

Attendees had the chance to vote for their favourite car, and mystery judges were also walking around all day to make choices in a range of different categories.

Some of the many categories were best American, Japanese, Australian, European and English models, best modified motorcycle, best club and best toy display.

This year the show was supporting the charity Alzheimers Otago, which received a percentage of the ticket sales