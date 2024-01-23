Tackling Food Waste Together

Leaders in government, research, industry, and non-profit explain how they are addressing food waste, and what you can do to to help. Food waste is a wicked problem and requires a collaborative effort to address it. In this panel discussion hosted by the University of Otago's Food Waste Innovation Group, you will hear from leaders in four of the key sectors in this mission: government; research; industry; and non-profit.

Each panelist will explain how they are addressing food waste in their world, and what the public can do to support this mahi with time for audience questions. Panelists include the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor Dame Juliet Gerrard and the University of Otago's Professor Miranda Mirosa, Prof. Craig Bunt - Researcher, Agricultural Innovation, Chris Henderson - Group Manager Waste and Environmental Solutions, Dunedin City Council Hamish Conway - Research & Development Director, Goodman-Fielder Nicki Solomon - Business Development Manager, NZ Food Innovation Network, Kaitlin Dawson - Executive Director, Champions 12.3 + Kai Commitment, Deborah Manning - Founder & Director, KiwiHarvest + NZ Food Network