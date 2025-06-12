Thursday, 12 June 2025

Armed police swarm Dunedin property

    Armed police have swarmed a property in Gladstone Rd in north Dunedin this morning.

    At least eight police cars were at the scene.

    Armed police could be seen entering a private residence near the entrance to Aquinas College.

    Police in Gladstone Road this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Police could be seen talking to an occupant of the house and apparently searching the property.

    A number of street-facing security cameras can be seen at the property. 

    A police spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment.

     

     

