Armed police swarm Dunedin property

Armed police have swarmed a property in Gladstone Rd in north Dunedin this morning.
At least eight police cars were at the scene.
Armed police could be seen entering a private residence near the entrance to Aquinas College.
Police could be seen talking to an occupant of the house and apparently searching the property.
A number of street-facing security cameras can be seen at the property.
A police spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment.