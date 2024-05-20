ODT Rugby Chat - SBHS Rugby Special

Southland Boys made history last year by winning the Moascar cup and became the top secondary school rugby team in New Zealand. By winning that they represented NZ at the World Tournament in Japan recently where they made the top 4. They flew back in Sunday week ago and had their first interschool against Otago Boys at Littlebourne last Wednesday. PD caught up with them post game to find out what the last 12 months have meant the team and the coaches. He also catches up with the 3 Withy brothers who have all captained Southland Boys over the last few years, Sean, Aaron and Taine.