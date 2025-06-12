Child hit by vehicle outside Dunedin daycare

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A child was struck by a vehicle outside a St Kilda daycare this morning.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Little Wonders in Victoria Rd at about 8.40am after the child was hit by the car.
The child was in a minor condition from the collision, the spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the child was assessed at the scene and did not require transport to hospital.