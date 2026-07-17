Screened for Success: Bowel Cancer in NZ 2026

Bowel cancer treatment and prevention are evolving rapidly! Discover the exciting changes in bowel cancer screening, including the expansion of the program and lowered entry ages. Learn about the symptoms to watch for and why early detection is crucial, especially with rising rates in younger individuals.

New Zealand is at the forefront of addressing bowel cancer, with a strong screening uptake across all ethnicities. This initiative aims to catch hidden cancers early and improve outcomes for everyone. Understand the importance of seeking medical attention for any persistent changes in bowel habits, as these could be signs of bowel cancer.

Despite progress, bowel cancer incidence remains high, particularly in specific regions. This video highlights the collective effort to reduce these rates and emphasize that bowel cancer can affect people of all ages. Don't delay getting checked – your health is paramount.

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