ODT Rugby Chat: It's Prem Rugby's finals time

It's finals footy on ODT Rugby Chat brought to you by Garador this week.

We go head to head with two of the leading players in the big final on Saturday - Slade McDowell (Kaik) and Taylor Dale from Harbour.

We talk about the big match-ups - Miller v Miln and McDowell v Taufa.

We eke info out of them both on what game plan they will play under the roof and ask will it be a high-scoring affair like last year?

We hear rumours of injury in the Kaik camp and endeavour to shed some light on that, so stick with us for all you need to know about Saturday's final.