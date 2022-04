ANZAC DAY 2022 - Otago Services

CENTRAL OTAGO & LAKES DISTRICT

Alexandra: 9.30am a wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Alexandra Cenotaph

Clyde: 8.00am a wreath laying ceremony will held at the Clyde Cenotaph

Omakau: 10am service at the Omakau Memorial Hall

Millers Flat: Teviot Road Monument 7.30am

Roxburgh: King George Memorial Park 9.00am. There will be a shortened format for the service this year.

Cromwell: 9.00am service at the Cromwell Cemetery

10.00am service at the Cromwell Cenotaph

Arrowtown: Anzac Day Remembrance Service Monday 25th April 2022, 10.30am at the Memorial on Soldiers Hill, Durham Street Arrowtown. Parade to assemble in the carpark at 10.15am. Due to covid restrictions there will be no service in the hall.

Maniototo: 6.30am Dawn service at the Ranfurly Cenotaph

10.30am Wreath laying service at the Kyeburn Cenotaph, following by family service

Queenstown: Dawn Service 6.30am Memorial Gates, Marine Parade.

Lake Hawea: 7am - Dawn Service on the Anzac Peninsula, Lake Hawea Dam.

Wanaka: 7am - Dawn Service on the edge of Lake Wanaka adjacent to the Town Centre.



NORTH OTAGO

Oamaru: 6.40am Dawn Service & 10.30am Main Service

Alma: 7.15am

Livingstone: 10.30am

Maheno: 9.00am

Hakataramea: 6.20am

Kurow: 8.15am

Otekaieke: 8.45am

Duntroon: 9.15am

Omarama: 11.00am

Palmerston: 9.00am

Dunback: 11.00am

NO SERVICES: Pukeuri, Papakaio, Enfield, Awamoko/Georgetown, Hampden