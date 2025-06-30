DSO - Sublime Schubert

Although Schubert’s fourth symphony is nicknamed ‘Tragic’, its bubbly vitality and sublime melodies nevertheless impress.

Robert Orr, NZSO’s Principal Oboe, is our soloist in Mozart’s Oboe Concerto. This work displays Mozart’s characteristically lovely melodies in the slow movement, balanced by cheerful, lively outer movements. Orr, lauded for the “plaintive beauty” of his signature sound (Middle-C, Lindis Taylor), is sure to bring this classic work to rich life.

