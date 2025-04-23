Southland, South Otago, West Otago Services - ANZAC Day 2025

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
SOUTHLAND SERVICES
Athol: 10am – Athol Memorial Hall
Awarua / 2nd NZEF: 10am – 177 Don St
Balfour: 9:50am – Parade from Sports Ground gates 10am - Balfour Public Hall
Bluff: 7am – Bluff Memorial Grove 11am – Bluff Cenotaph, Marine Parade
Clinton: 10am – Clinton Community Centre
Colac Bay: 9am
Dipton: 10am – Dipton Memorial Hall
Drummond: 8:15am – War Memorial (wet weather: Drummond Primary)
Edendale & surrounds 8:45am – Parade at Rugby Pavilion, 9am – War Memorial, 10am – Waimahaka Service, 11am – Seaward Downs Wreath Laying, 2pm – Menzies Ferry Service
Gore: 6:30am – Parade assembles (Mersey & Main) 7am – Cenotaph
Gorge Road: 8:45am – War Memorial Invercargill: 7am – Cenotaph, Dee Street 9am – RSA Section,
Invercargill: 7am – Cenotaph, Dee Street 9am – RSA Section Invercargill Cemetery
Lorneville / Makarewa: 10am – Makarewa Country Club Hall
Lumsden: 7am – Monument
Mataura: 8am – Cenotaph
Mossburn: 7am – Memorial Gates
Myross Bush: 10am – War Memorial Hall
Orepuki: 9am – Memorial Gates, Bolton Street
Otautau: 7am – Cenotaph
Pukerau: 9:30am – Memorial Gates
Riversdale: 10am – Community Centre
Riverton: 7am – Te Hikoi Museum 10am – Civic Service
Te Anau: 7am – Te Anau Club 11am – Anzac Reserve
Thornbury: 8:30am – Assemble at Fire Station 8:45am – Parade Start
Tokanui: 9:30am – Tokanui Memorial Hall
Tuatapere / Orava: 7am – Orawia Cenotaph, 10am – Tuatapere RSA Hall Wreath laying at Memorial Library
Tuturau: 11am – Tuturau War Memorial
Waikaia: 10am – Community Centre
Waikaka: 9:55am – Flag raising 10am – Centennial Hall
Waimumu / Te Genius: 10am – Waimumu-Te Tipua Hall
Winton: 7am – Anzac Oval
Woodlands: 7:45am – Meet at garage 8am – Start
Wyndham: 7:45am – Assemble at Town Square 8am – Wreath laying
WEST OTAGO SERVICES
Heriot: 7am – War Memorial
Dunrobin: 12pm – Monument service
Tapanui: 10:30am – Community Centre
SOUTH OTAGO SERVICES
Balclutha: 6:45am – Parade from Topoma 7am – Cenotaph Service
Benhar: 10am – Benhar Cenotaph
Clinton: 10am – Community Centre
Kaka Point: 12pm – War Memorial
Katea: 3pm – Memorial Cenotaph
Kaitangata: 10am – Community Centre
Lawrence: 7:30am – Peace Garden
Lovells Flat: 9am – Cenotaph
Milton: 10:30am – Meet at RSA 11am – Milton Cenotaph, Union Street
Milton Fairfax Cemetery: 7:30am – Cemetery Service
Owaka: 10am – Memorial Community Centre
Taieri Mouth: 9am – Taieri Beach Cemetery Gate
Tuapeka Mouth: 10:30am – Old School
Warepa: 11am – Warepa Schoo
Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2025:
Advantage Tyres
Alex Campbell
Aotea Electric Southern Limited
Ballantynes Showcase Jewellers
Birchleigh
Blachawk Industries
Bowker Menswear
Brackens Office Products Depot
Chatsford
Cobb and Co
Coombs Contracting
Copeland Ashcroft
Doma Electrial
Drivetech Otago
Dunedin City Motors
Dunedin Goldsmiths
Dunedin ITM
Dunedin Morelite
Dunedin Solar
Gallaway Cook Allan
Gallery De Novo
Graymont Finace
Green Island Fresh Choice
Harcourts (highland R/E)
Harrow Motor Body Works Limited
House of Travel
Jeffery Dennison
Kurow Autos
Leith Liquorland
LJ Hooker
Montecillo
Northanjer Rest Home
One Agency
Palmers Mechanical
Peter Keown Automotive
PGG Wrightson
Piano Specialists
Placemakers Dunedin
Property Brokers Otago Southland Ltd
Razors Egde
Reidd Cooper Gray
Reillys Towage & Salvage Limited
Sheetmetal Specialists
Solomons
Sonthanjew Rest Home
Speedprint
Stanley Cardoza
United Scaffolding
Whitestone Panel, Paint & Coach