Southland, South Otago, West Otago Services - ANZAC Day 2025

    SOUTHLAND SERVICES

    Athol: 10am – Athol Memorial Hall

    Awarua / 2nd NZEF10am – 177 Don St

    Balfour: 9:50am – Parade from Sports Ground gates 10am - Balfour Public Hall

    Bluff: 7am – Bluff Memorial Grove 11am – Bluff Cenotaph, Marine Parade

    Clinton: 10am – Clinton Community Centre

    Colac Bay: 9am

    Dipton: 10am – Dipton Memorial Hall

    Drummond: 8:15am – War Memorial (wet weather: Drummond Primary)

    Edendale & surrounds 8:45am – Parade at Rugby Pavilion, 9am – War Memorial, 10am – Waimahaka Service, 11am – Seaward Downs Wreath Laying, 2pm – Menzies Ferry Service

    Gore: 6:30am – Parade assembles (Mersey & Main) 7am – Cenotaph

    Gorge Road: 8:45am – War Memorial Invercargill: 7am – Cenotaph, Dee Street 9am – RSA Section,

    Invercargill: 7am – Cenotaph, Dee Street 9am – RSA Section Invercargill Cemetery

    Lorneville / Makarewa: 10am – Makarewa Country Club Hall

    Lumsden: 7am – Monument

    Mataura:  8am – Cenotaph

    Mossburn: 7am – Memorial Gates

    Myross Bush: 10am – War Memorial Hall

    Orepuki: 9am – Memorial Gates, Bolton Street

    Otautau: 7am – Cenotaph

    Pukerau: 9:30am – Memorial Gates

    Riversdale: 10am – Community Centre

    Riverton: 7am – Te Hikoi Museum 10am – Civic Service

    Te Anau: 7am – Te Anau Club 11am – Anzac Reserve

    Thornbury: 8:30am – Assemble at Fire Station 8:45am – Parade Start

    Tokanui: 9:30am – Tokanui Memorial Hall

    Tuatapere / Orava: 7am – Orawia Cenotaph, 10am – Tuatapere RSA Hall Wreath laying at Memorial Library

    Tuturau: 11am – Tuturau War Memorial

    Waikaia: 10am – Community Centre

    Waikaka: 9:55am – Flag raising 10am – Centennial Hall

    Waimumu / Te Genius: 10am – Waimumu-Te Tipua Hall

    Winton: 7am – Anzac Oval

    Woodlands: 7:45am – Meet at garage 8am – Start

    Wyndham: 7:45am – Assemble at Town Square 8am – Wreath laying

     

    WEST OTAGO SERVICES

    Heriot: 7am – War Memorial

    Dunrobin: 12pm – Monument service

    Tapanui: 10:30am – Community Centre

     

    SOUTH OTAGO SERVICES

    Balclutha: 6:45am – Parade from Topoma 7am – Cenotaph Service

    Benhar: 10am – Benhar Cenotaph

    Clinton: 10am – Community Centre

    Kaka Point: 12pm – War Memorial

    Katea: 3pm – Memorial Cenotaph

    Kaitangata: 10am – Community Centre

    Lawrence: 7:30am – Peace Garden

    Lovells Flat: 9am – Cenotaph

    Milton: 10:30am – Meet at RSA 11am – Milton Cenotaph, Union Street

    Milton Fairfax Cemetery: 7:30am – Cemetery Service

    Owaka: 10am – Memorial Community Centre

    Taieri Mouth: 9am – Taieri Beach Cemetery Gate

    Tuapeka Mouth: 10:30am – Old School

    Warepa: 11am – Warepa Schoo

     

     

