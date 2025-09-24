Vote Pamela Taylor for Mayor and Councilor of Dunedin

Lower Rates, Smarter Spending, Stronger Communities.

Dunedin is a city of proud heritage, vibrant culture, and boundless potential. But in recent years, our rates have soared, our debt has deepened, and our council spending has lost its way. It’s time for a reset. It’s time for leadership that puts ratepayers first.

Pamela Taylor is ready to lead that change as Dunedin's Mayor. Pamela is committed to protecting the fundamental freedoms of all New Zealanders—freedom of speech, freedom of choice, and freedom from unnecessary government interference. I believe that individuals—not bureaucrats—know best how to live their lives, raise their families, and run their businesses.

With a clear-eyed vision for fiscal responsibility and community-focused governance, Pamela Taylor is the only candidate for Dunedin Mayor with a credible plan to reduce forecast rates, cut council debt, and restore trust in our city’s leadership. Her "Reduce Rates Dunedin” plan is bold, practical, and built on common sense.

Pamela Taylor's Plan to Reduce Rates—Not Just Talk

Pamela Taylor’s top priority as mayor of Dunedin will be to deliver real savings for Dunedin ratepayers. Her plan begins with a full-scale review of council spending—line by line, contract by contract. No stone will be left unturned.

This review will be led by Pamela Taylor as the Dunedin Mayor, alongside Councilor Lee Vandervis as the Deputy Mayor. Together, they will scrutinize every budget, every council-controlled organisation (CCO), and every contract to identify waste, duplication, and inefficiency.

Pamela’s goal is simple: reduce forecast rates and reduce council borrowing by delivering savings on both capital and operating expenses. Dunedin’s future depends on smarter decisions—and Pamela is ready to make them.

Focus on What Matters Most

Pamela Taylor believes that council spending should reflect community priorities. That means focusing only on what is essential until Dunedin returns to a surplus.

Under her leadership, the council will prioritise:

Roads and transport infrastructure

Three waters (drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater)

Libraries and community hubs

Parks and playgrounds

Pamela will pause or defer non-essential projects and redirect resources to the services that matter most to residents. It’s time to get back to basics—and build a city that works.

Fixing 200 meters of Surrey Street Sewage Pipes

The ongoing sewage overflows on Surrey Street are unacceptable and pose a serious health hazard to residents, businesses, and vulnerable communities. For decades, ageing and broken wastewater pipes have allowed stormwater infiltration, leading to repeated overflows of untreated sewage into streets, homes, and workplaces.

As Dunedin Mayor, I will prioritise urgent investment in South Dunedin’s wastewater infrastructure. This means:

Fast‑tracking the renewal of Surrey Street’s sewer network.

Installing modern, sealed pipes to prevent infiltration.

Ensuring overflows are no longer diverted untreated into stormwater systems.

Providing transparent timelines and regular progress reports to residents.

Dunedin deserves safe, reliable infrastructure. Surrey Street residents have waited long enough—fixing these pipes must be a top priority.

Stop Smoth Hill Landfill, a Smarter, Safer Waste Strategy for Dunedin

Pamela Taylor believes that Dunedin deserves practical, forward-thinking solutions to its waste management challenges—not expensive infrastructure that burdens ratepayers for decades.

The current council has committed to building a Class 1 landfill at Smooth Hill, tucked into the hills behind Brighton Beach, at an estimated cost of $150 million. Every dollar of this will be borrowed, adding significantly to Dunedin’s core council debt. Pamela Taylor says: enough is enough.

There is a better alternative.

Pamela supports a smarter, more cost-effective solution—sending Dunedin’s municipal waste to the existing Class 1 landfill at Winton. This option is cheaper and safer.

Smooth Hill, by contrast, locks Dunedin into a high-cost model that may not even be viable. Council reports have already flagged a major risk: the volume of waste available is insufficient to sustain the landfill. If waste volumes drop—as they should, through successful minimisation efforts—the cost per tonne skyrockets. Ratepayers pay more, even as we produce less.

Winton offers flexibility. As volumes reduce, so do costs. And Dunedin retains the ability to pivot to new technologies that could further reduce environmental impact and financial strain.

Pamela is also deeply concerned about the operational risks of Smooth Hill. Its proximity to Dunedin Airport introduces a serious bird strike hazard for aircraft approaching.

A Path Back to Surplus: Pamela Taylor’s Bold Financial Strategy

Pamela Taylor’s financial strategy isn’t just about cutting costs—it’s about restoring balance, protecting ratepayers, and returning Dunedin to a surplus within her first term as mayor.

Her plan is clear, courageous, and achievable. It begins with:

Careful prioritisation of capital projects to ensure every dollar delivers value.

Strategic asset management that unlocks the potential of underused council properties.

Smarter procurement and contract negotiation to eliminate waste and drive efficiency.

Transparent budgeting and public oversight so ratepayers know exactly where their money is going.

Payback Debt Plan: I will create a concrete repayment strategy for council, company, and stadium debt.

Develop a business feasibility model for a Dunedin Licensing Trust: Outline operations, revenue streams (e.g., bars, bottle stores), and reinvestment strategies. A Dunedin Licensing Trust could bring in $22 million in profits per year.

But Pamela’s plan goes further—tackling the big-ticket items that have ballooned Dunedin’s debt and pushed rates to unsustainable levels.

She will:

Reallocate $100 million from recent zero-carbon and cycleway budgets into a much smaller, targeted “pothole fund” that focuses on core infrastructure.

Reverse the $150 million Smooth Hill landfill project, opting instead for smarter, more affordable alternatives like the Timaru or Winton limestone quarry sites.

Cancel the proposed $35 million renovation of Kettle Park, a non-essential spend that adds no measurable value to ratepayers.

Stop the madness of borrowing $1 million per week just to pay interest on council debt.

Cut $52 million from the council’s $461 million annual operating costs, without compromising essential services.

Restructure the Dunedin City Council, removing 250 unnecessary roles to streamline operations and reduce overhead.

Advocate for the removal of the Otago Regional Council, potentially saving some families up to $5,000 per year in ORC rates.

Reclaiming $30 million in profits from Port Otago and Harbourside assets

$11 Million Dividend Secured: Pamela will secure that the Dunedin City Council gets an annual dividend from council-owned companies

Refocus Company Strategy: Pamela aims to align council companies with public interest, ensuring they offset rates rather than accumulate debt.

Oppose Speculative Projects: stop doing poor-value contracts and speculative subdivisions that have cost the city millions.

Better Tendering Practices: I will advocate for competitive, transparent tendering to reduce overspending and improve delivery.

Unlocking value from Council-Owned Properties: Dunedin owns dozens of properties that are unused, underused, or sitting idle. Pamela Taylor will take action to unlock their value. Her plan includes: Selling off non-strategic properties to raise up to $50 million. Using proceeds to reduce council debt and ease pressure on rates. Leasing or repurposing strategic assets to generate income and stimulate growth. Pamela believes that public assets should serve the public—not gather dust. By putting these properties to productive use, Dunedin can increase its revenue base and reduce the burden on ratepayers.

Pamela Taylor’s path to surplus is not just a financial plan—it’s a promise to restore fiscal discipline, rebuild public trust, and make Dunedin affordable again.

Unlocking Dunedin’s Economic Potential

Pamela Taylor understands that Dunedin’s prosperity depends on the strength of its business, tourism, and education sectors. That’s why she’s committed to reducing red tape for small businesses, reducing rates, cutting wasteful council spending, fostering an environment where these industries can thrive—through smarter collaboration, better communication, and bold leadership.

Under Pamela’s leadership, council decision-making will be informed by the people who know these sectors best. She will bring industry experts, education leaders, and prominent community voices into workshops and committees to inject real-world knowledge and expertise into council processes.

Leadership You Can Trust

Pamela Taylor is not a career politician. She’s a community advocate, a business leader, and a problem-solver. She listens. She acts. She delivers. Pamela envisions a Dunedin City where everyone has the chance to succeed—where hard work is rewarded, freedom is protected, and the Council respects the people it serves.

Her leadership style is collaborative, transparent, and grounded in real-world experience. She’s not afraid to challenge the status quo—and she’s ready to make the tough decisions that others won’t.

Pamela’s campaign is built on respect for ratepayers, accountability in governance, and a deep love for Dunedin. Pamela stands for fiscal discipline and opposes reckless borrowing that burdens future generations. She’s running for mayor because she believes in this city—and she believes in you.

Your Vote Matters

This election is about more than choosing a mayor. It’s about choosing a future.

Pamela Taylor offers a clear, credible plan to reduce rates, cut debt, and restore confidence in council spending. She’s ready to lead Dunedin into a new era of fiscal responsibility and community-focused governance.

When you vote for Pamela Taylor, you vote for:

Lower forecast rates

Smarter council spending

Transparent leadership

A city that works for everyone

Let’s build a Dunedin we can afford—and be proud of.

Vote 1- for Pamela Taylor for Mayor and Councilor of Dunedin.

Together, we’ll make Dunedin work.

When you receive your voting papers, make sure you put a ‘1’ next to PAMELA TAYLOR: Real Change. Reduced Rates.

Make sure you return your ballot straight away.

The deadline for sending it in an NZ Post box is Tuesday, October 7 or if you are dropping it in one of the orange voting bins, it needs to be done by midday on Saturday, 11 October.

This is our opportunity to push back against higher rates and wasteful spending and vote for PAMELA TAYLOR who will deliver real change in your community.

Thanks for your support.

Yours sincerely,

Pamela Taylor

Authorised by Pamela Taylor buddylucus@gmail.com