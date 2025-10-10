The Quiet Shift: Why More Kiwis Are Choosing to Downsize

The Reality Behind the Trend

George Hercus, TGC Homes Director

Dunedin property developer, George Hercus. “It’s not about giving something up – it’s about gaining flexibility.” “People are realising they can unlock significant equity from their existing homes while dramatically reducing their living costs,” says leading, George Hercus. “It’s not about giving something up – it’s about gaining flexibility.”



A Lifestyle Choice, Not a Compromise

Across Dunedin and throughout New Zealand, more homeowners are showing interest in downsizing – not simply because they have to, but because they want to. For many, the appeal lies in living smarter: less maintenance, lower rates, lower insurance costs, and a lifestyle that prioritises freedom over upkeep.

While downsizing has traditionally been associated with retirees or empty-nesters, the pattern now extends further. Younger couples and professionals are also choosing homes that better match their needs and values, swapping unused space for flexibility and financial breathing room.

Industry observers note that many New Zealanders are living in homes far larger than they require, with a growing appetite for smaller, well-designed dwellings in convenient locations. The challenge, however, remains supply – the market has not always kept pace with the demand for compact, high-quality housing that still offers comfort and style.

Recognising this gap, locally owned and operated TGC Homes has focused its development strategy on creating precisely the type of properties today’s buyers are seeking: architecturally designed, low-maintenance homes in desirable neighbourhoods. By identifying the growing trend toward “rightsizing,” the company is helping to rebalance the supply side – delivering thoughtfully planned townhouses that allow residents to live comfortably, sustainably, and closer to the communities they love.

What’s emerging is less about “downsizing” and more about “living right.” For many Kiwis, that shift represents not a reduction, but an upgrade in quality of life – and TGC Homes is playing a leading role in making it possible in Dunedin.

Why Townhouses Are Leading the Way

Among the options available, townhouses are emerging as the standout favourite for downsizers. They offer privacy and independence without the upkeep of a large section – and avoid the compromises that can come with apartment living.

In Dunedin, modern townhouse developments are being purpose-built with this shift in mind; factoring in key criteria such as accessibility, sunlight access, low maintenance and proximity to local shops, cafés, and transport routes.

Spotlight on Dunedin’s New Generation of Townhouse s

Several new developments by TGC Homes are at the forefront of this movement, each tailored to the lifestyle needs of modern downsizers. All properties feature freehold titles with no body corporate or residents' association, offering complete independence:

339 Highgate, Roslyn – Luxury Three and Two Bedroom Townhouses with Double Garages and Lifts

Located in one of Dunedin’s most sought-after suburbs, this boutique collection of townhouses blends contemporary design with city and harbour views, just steps from Roslyn Village’s cafés and services. Completion is anticipated in September 2026.

Discover More →

135 Shetland Street, Wakari – Heritage-style single-level living with internal double garage, just 5 minutes from Roslyn Village

These heritage-inspired homes combine classic Dunedin charm with modern comfort. Designed to complement the area’s established character, each townhouse features timeless architectural detailing alongside bright, contemporary interiors. Handover is expected in August 2026.

Discover More →

37 Albert Street, St Clair – Luxury Three and Two Bedroom Townhouses with Double Garages and Lifts within walking distance to the beach

For those seeking beachside living without the upkeep, this development combines contemporary coastal design with proximity to St Clair’s cafés, esplanade and surf. Completion is scheduled for September 2026, offering an enviable lifestyle just minutes from the ocean.

Discover More →

30 Lynn Street, Wakari – Two-storey and Single-storey Luxury Townhouses with Garages - only one left

Overlooking the neighbouring golf course, this boutique development offers a rare blend of modern living and a tranquil green-space outlook. Ideal for those who value connection and serenity, residents can enjoy an easy stroll to local amenities and peaceful views from their own backyard. Completion is expected in late 2025.

Discover More →

Each project represents the next step in Dunedin’s evolving housing landscape — homes that prioritise comfort, accessibility and modern design while keeping maintenance to a minimum.

Making the Move Easier: Only 10% Deposit

For buyers, the process is refreshingly straightforward. TGC Homes offers the option to secure your new townhouse with just a 10% deposit, with the remaining balance payable only upon completion.

This approach gives purchasers peace of mind – locking in today’s pricing while providing time to sell an existing home or plan their transition without financial pressure. It’s a practical, low-risk way to move toward a better-suited lifestyle.

A Fresh Start, Not a Step Back

For many, downsizing marks a new chapter rather than a retreat. Freed from the responsibilities of a large home, residents often find renewed energy, financial freedom and time to focus on what matters most.

As Dunedin continues to grow and evolve, thoughtfully designed townhouse developments – like those from TGC Homes – are helping shape a future where “living smaller” opens up more possibilities, not fewer.

For more information about upcoming projects, visit www.tgc.nz.