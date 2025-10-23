Dunedin Symphony Orchestra: Simply the Best

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Celebration of the Greatest Pop Divas - Join us for a spectacular concert filled with the biggest hits from the world’s greatest pop divas. An evening of powerhouse vocals and unforgettable music — with Jackie Clarke, Naomi Ferguson and Arlie McCormick, conducted by Tom Rainey!
Don’t miss this concert packed with hits!
Aretha Franklin's 'A Natural Woman'
Carole King's 'I Feel the Earth'
Kate Bush's 'Wuthering Heights'
Celine Dion's 'Because You Loved Me'
Whitney Houston's 'How Will I Know'
Cynthia Erivo's 'Defying Gravity'
And many more, including of course Tina Turner's ‘(Simply) The Best’
Learn more: https://www.dso.org.nz/events/simply-the-best