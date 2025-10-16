Testing begins on New Zealand's new census survey

The way New Zealand conducts the census is changing and people in Ashburton, Christchurch, and New Plymouth are among the first to test the new collection system.

In June 2025, Stats NZ announced plans to modernise the census. The new approach prioritises the use of data already collected by government (known as administrative or admin data), coupled with a new annual census survey.

Now, approximately 1,850 households across Ashburton, Christchurch, and New Plymouth are being invited to get involved in the first test of the new survey collection system.

“The live test is a critical step forward in designing and planning the new approach,” population and housing spokesperson Sean Broughton said.

Under the new census model, each year a small percentage of the population will be selected to take part in a census survey. The survey will run continuously throughout the year.

“Essentially, we’re testing how the collection system works for people, and how our systems and processes respond. For example, in the future paper forms will no longer be used – people will be able to choose to complete the survey online, in person, or over the phone.”

This is just the first test. Additional testing and refinements will occur over the next 18 months, before the new annual census survey starts in 2027.

Selected households will answer a version of the 2023 Census questionnaire. Questions will be updated after public consultation and engagement later this year.

The test runs from 13 October to 28 November 2025. Invited households will receive a letter from Stats NZ with more information, and instructions on how to take part. The test is voluntary. Data collected won’t be used to produce official statistics, but to test the flow of data through our systems.

“If your household is invited to take part, we encourage you to get involved and help shape the next step in census data collection in New Zealand,” Broughton said.

“Census insights play a vital role in informing decisions, big and small, across New Zealand. They influence government decision-making for important public services in areas like education, health, transport, and housing, so it’s important we get the census right.”

Start your census test | Stats NZ has more information.