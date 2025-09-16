Open Days provide potential buyers the opportunity to see what Flagstaff development offers

PHOTO: Flagstaff promises to set a new standard for residential living in Dunedin.

Construction at the Flagstaff development has proceeded at a rapid pace this year, with the subdivision works now complete, titles set to issue in November, and the first homes likely to be underway before Christmas.

The family behind the project are inviting prospective purchasers to attend Open Days on the Helensburgh site on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend to showcase the finished product, and allow people to see the result of the significant works that have been undertaken since construction commenced early 2025.

The Open Days will provide an opportunity for potential buyers to see what will be on offer at the Wakari Road development that promises to set a new standard for residential living in Dunedin.

There’s been huge progress at Flagstaff this year. Once farmland on the city fringe, the site has been wholly transformed through autumn and winter into a new community by a professional project team including an outstanding effort by civil contractors Southroads.

Construction followed a successful initial marketing launch in mid-2024 when those lucky buyers who got in early purchased their sections off the plans.

Flagstaff is the largest residential development this close to the city for many decades. Set against a rural backdrop, Flagstaff enjoys spectacular views across the city to the Peninsula and out to sea. The area also offers plenty of recreational opportunities with Ross Creek Reserve, Redwoods mountain bike trails right on the doorstep and Otago Golf Club just down the road. All of this just a ten-minute drive to the Octagon and the University.

Roading, footpaths, streetlighting and planting of street trees at Flagstaff are now complete. The reserves and creek-side walking track have now been established with over 4000 native plants of more than 50 different species selected and planted by local experts Monowai Ecological. All of the planting is Dunedin specific with many of the species being rare or threatened locally. The existing native bird life is already impressive, and the diverse planting has been carefully planned to further attract birds, butterflies and bees - with a particular focus on providing shelter and food for the returning kākā.

There has been diverse range of people who have chosen to purchase sections to date including young families, professional couples, and couples deciding to downsize from their large family homes. Flagstaff offers flat, serviced and easy-build sections which range in size from 400sqm right through to over 1000sqm meaning that there really is a section to suit everyone.

Director Ben Kidston says that there is a very limited number of sections still available for sale, including some larger sites adjoining the creek reserve.

For the Dunedin family behind the major residential development, these are exciting times. The Kidston/Bretherton clan have close ties to the surrounding suburbs stretching back five generations. Street names at Flagstaff pay homage to their forebears, including the indomitable Mary Neylon, who landed first in Dunedin from Ireland as an unaccompanied fifteen-year-old on board the Sevilla in 1862. The family is looking forward to bringing their legacy project to fruition and celebrating their links to the area and to the city.

Ben Kidston says ‘‘We're immensely proud of what has been achieved and can’t wait to present Flagstaff to the Dunedin community.’’

This weekend’s Open Days at Flagstaff are from 10am-4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

❏ Flagstaff: Flagstaff Drive, off 195 Wakari Road, Dunedin. Contact Ben Kidston on 022 157 6740, or see www.flagstaffdunedin.co.nz for more information.